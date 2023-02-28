First Bank awarded a $15,000 Project Launch Grant to Cross Pointe Church. The grant is to help fund the “Third Base Program,” an afterschool mentorship program for area youth. Housed in the 4,000 square foot space on the second floor of the church, youth can stop by and be a part of Third Base before going home. This will be a wonderful alternative to gang culture that is destroying our youth. An outstanding group of retired teachers, law enforcement officers and community volunteers will operate the program.