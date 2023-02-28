LAURINBURG — The Easter EGGstravaganza will be back at the Morgan Complex this year.

Over the past several years, Scotland County Parks and Recreation has been modifying the annual Easter Egg Hunt to deter mass gatherings but this year several thousand eggs will all be in one spot.

“In 2020, 2021, and 2022 we held the hunts in all of our individual county parks,” said Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley. “We hid the eggs the night before those three years … this year we have a little over 4,000 eggs to hide this year. Some will have candy, but some will have numbers that correlate with a prize to collect after the hunt.”

The event will be set up with three different age groups, five and under; 6 to 9; 10 to 12. Along with the egg hunts, there will be food trucks and shaved ice for purchase along with an Easter Bunny visit and face painting.

“We always love to come together as a community and have a good time,” Maley said. “To see the actual smiles on the faces of children make all the hard work worthwhile.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the James L. Morgan Complex which is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.