On Tuesday, State Representative Ben Moss (R-Richmond, Moore) filed HB 215: General Assembly/”In God We Trust” Display, legislation to make “In God We Trust” a prominent and permanent fixture on display in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. This legislation would require the legislature to display this motto of the United States on the wall above the Well of the House, in the center of the chamber.

“North Carolina is one state, and part of one nation under God,” said Moss, “Having our national motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ in the center of the House Chamber will serve as a constant reminder that with every vote we take, we do as an act of service to the Lord our God and to help advance His Kingdom in our elected capacity – and I believe strongly that this legislation will help retain our religious founding and our Nation’s identity.”

The bill is put forward in partnership with the U.S. Motto Action Committee (USMAC), seeking to place the United States Motto in all 100 counties across North Carolina. Thus far, they have 118 government entities that have agreed to display “In God We Trust” in and on their buildings. Additionally, they have installed over 250 permanent displays in 68 counties and 50 town halls across the state. USMAC has partnered with countless sheriff’s offices, police, and fire departments in North Carolina. This is part of their broader plan to promote and assist in the furtherance of our U.S. Motto.

The bill was filed on Tuesday, February 28, and will be read on the House floor before being assigned to the appropriate committee for further debate and consideration