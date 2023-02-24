LAURINBURG — Lots of activity was seen in the north side of town yesterday as law enforcement held a search operation.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, the areas of Produce Market Road, Old Lumberton Road and Highland Road were the center of the activity.

“There is going to be a lot of activity in the area where we are searching the area in reference to Brandon McDonald who was reported missing in Bladen County on March 25, 2021,” Young said. “We just want the public to be advised that there will be a lot of activity with law enforcement personnel in that area.”

The agencies involved were the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department, Hamlet Search and Rescue, and Scotland Search and Rescue.

McDonald, who is from Clarkton, had his cell phone pinged in Laurinburg and had been seen in the area according to Facebook posts by the family. His 2003 Ford F-150 was later recovered in Hope Mills.

Foul play is suspected and last year McDonald’s mother spoke to the Exchange about how she just wanted to know where her son’s remains were.

Gov. Roy Cooper previously announced that the state was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of McDonald.