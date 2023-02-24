LAURINBURG — Last week, long-time Scotland County Janitor Stephen Pankey was awarded the Act of Kindness Award after a recent act of kindness caught the attention of a citizen.

During a visit to the Scotland County Tax Office, Ms. Michelle Ellerbe, owner of Carolina Solutions left her wallet in the restroom. The wallet contained not only Ellerbe’s personal information but also the personal information of her employees and clients.

While cleaning the restrooms, Mr. Pankey found the wallet in the public restroom and immediately turned it into one of the County’s tax collectors to see if she could track down the owner.

In response to Mr. Pankey’s random act of kindness, Ellerbe planned a special award reception for Pankey last Friday and shared the special moment with his co-workers. Upon presenting the award to Mr. Pankey, Ellerbe stated, ‘’it is nice to know that there are still some good people in this world.’’

The award was then presented to Mr. Pankey by Representative Garland Pierce.