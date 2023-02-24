LAURINBURG — A third person has been arrested in connection to the Nov. 27 shooting at the Tobacco House.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, 22-year-old Adaiyeus Jones of Second Street was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a weapon in an enclosed space, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1.5 million dollar bond.

In December, 28-year-old Devonta Jameel Monroe of Glenn Street was arrested on a separate charge but was found to have been linked to the incident and in January 18-year-old Christopher Mitchel Pate of Sunset Drive was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The November shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Tobacco House on South Main Street and left 22-year-old Van DeBerry with a gunshot wound in his back. DeBerry is currently in jail himself after being arrested on Feb. 17 for first-degree murder and other charges after his brother died of a gunshot wound.