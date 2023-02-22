LAURINBURG — What would the world be like without bullying?

This was the topic of essays by Scotland County Schools middle school students who participated in the Laurinburg Rotary Club 4-Way Essay Contest.

Carver Middle School students, Paison Cox and Mi’Nayla Smith and Spring Hill Middle School students, Emmagrace Byrd and Zeb Oxendine shared their powerful essays with the rotary club Tuesday afternoon. Each student detailed how bullying hurt people, students, and adults then shared their visions for what the world would look like if people acted with kindness.

The essay contest was organized by SCS Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand in partnership with Laurinburg Rotary Club President Shan Mize. The students’ essays were judged by club members, Mr. Gary Gallam, Mrs. Becca Hughes, Mrs. Carol McCall, and Mr. Beacham McDougald.

Paison Cox will represent the Laurinburg Rotary Club in the regional contest. Zeb Oxendine was the first runner-up in the contest.

All four students received a gift of thanks from the Laurinburg Rotary Club.

According to Dr. LeGrand, the contest and the students sharing their views on such an important issue helps to create open and honest communication and foster compassion for the community. The contest highlighted safety and community relationships, which are core values of Scotland County Schools.

“I am extremely proud of our students and their parents for supporting the 4-Way Essay Contest,” she said.