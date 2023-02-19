WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man walked up to a home after being shot in the neck.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a man walked up to a home on McNeil Lake Road around 10 p.m. Friday night and asked for help saying he had been shot.

The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital and his condition at this time is unknown.

“When we got there he would not cooperate with us,” Dover said. “He wouldn’t say who shot him or where it had happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or by calling 910-266-8146.