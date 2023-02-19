LAURINBERG — Dr. Pamela Vasquez recently received her subspecialty certification in Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The certification process evaluates a physician’s clinical skills based on education, examination, research, peer reviews, and procedural log to demonstrate clinical proficiency.

Dr. Vasquez completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at Steward Carney Hospital affiliated to Tufts medical School in Boston, followed by a fellowship in Nephrology at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque. She did an additional fellowship in Glomerular disorders with the Glomerular Disease Study & Trial Consort (GlomCon).

“Being board-certified is important to me and my patients because I want to be up to date on any care that pertains to Nephrology, so I can provide my patients with the highest quality care,” said Dr. Vasquez.

Dr. Vasquez joined Scotland Health in June of 2022 and specializes in testing, diagnosing, and treating chronic kidney disease, glomerular disorders, and hypertension. For an appointment or more information call Scotland Nephrology at 910-504-8500 or visit scotlandhealth.org. Office hours are 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Dr. Vasquez is currently accepting new patients