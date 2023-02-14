LAURINBURG — After two years Wine and Ales for Wagging Tails is making its comeback to raise money for the Scotland Humane Society.

The event will be on Feb. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. at Railroad Bar and Grill downtown.

“Our last event was in 2020, just before the pandemic hit,” said Page Pratt. “So we’re all really excited to get the Humane Society’s name back out there and raise money for our medical fund.”

The medical fund helps with the various medical costs for the animals that come through the Humane Society ranging from rabies vaccines to even helping with hip surgeries.

“We’re looking at this as a chance to get animals out of the shelter and to get more people in,” Page added.

The event will have hor d’oeuvres, wine and beer tastings along with a live auction.

“The outpouring of support we’ve had has been wonderful,” said Director Matt DeAngelis. “I’m looking forward to meeting a group of animal lovers who will be joining us to support our veterinary fund. I love to hear animal stories, and I’m looking forward to hearing many. “

There is limited space with only 150 tickets with more than 50 already being sold. To purchase a ticket or to donate visit http://scotlandhs.org/wineandales.