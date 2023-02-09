LAURINBURG — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a drive-by shooting.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims and were told that two additional people had already been taken with a private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The victims include a 36-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male all of Laurinburg. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening according to Young.

The investigation by the LPD revealed a red vehicle passed the group and fired shots that struck the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline by either downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app at [http://www.p3tips.com,]www.p3tips.com,www.scotlandcountycs.com.