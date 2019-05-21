Students charged in vandalism of high school

LAURINBURG — There have been 15 students arrested in connection to the vandalism of Scotland High School in last month.

On April 18, the school contacted the Laurinburg Police Department in reference to the courtyard/plaza area of the high school being vandalized overnight.

The group had thrown toilet paper in the area, spray-painted profanity on the walls and thrown rocks at several windows, causing them to break and shatter.

The high school continued operating as normal the next day, with school officials working with police and encouraging other students to come forward with information on the vandalism. A reward was also offered.

In total, there were 15 students arrested ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old — all were charged with injury to real property and first-degree trespassing. They were each given a $2,000 bond on May 3.

The students include:

— Dezyre McIntyre, 17, of Tara Drive.

— Jakayla Gibson, 18, of Queensdale Street.

— Alexus Sampson, 17, of Indian Reservation Road,Wagram.

— Travis Thompson, 18, of Hill Creek Road,Wagram.

— Joanna Daoheuang, 17, of Loch Lomond Drive.

— Malika Poe, 18, of Turnpike Road.

— Omani Hill, 17, of Old Lumberton Road, Maxton.

— Stanasia McLeod, 18, of Herndon Street, Gibson.

— Natazia Adams, 18 of Hasty Road.

— Joneisha Stewart, 19, of St. John Church Road, Gibson.

— Jacquez Henderson, 17, of Mills Street.

— Destiny McDonald, 19, of Laughwood Lane.

— Vivica Graham, 18, of Anne Street.

— Mariah Breeden, 18, of Cleveland Street.

— Nakhija Watson, 17, of South Pine Street.