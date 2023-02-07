LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre INC., Scotland County’s community theater group will present an evening of entertainment Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11 at 7:00 at the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. The evening will begin with a program presented by Sherri Alford, a local singer and will then feature the one act play Flowers for Algernon. The cast of the play consists of students from St. Andrews University, directed by Cinny Beggs.

Flowers for Algernon is a touching story that was made into a movie named Charley, which starred Cliff Robertson. It was adapted from a 1960 short story by Daniel Keyes. “ENCORE! focuses on bringing quality entertainment to Scotland County while giving local people an opportunity to learn stagecraft and enjoy entertaining others” said Gary Gallman, president of ENCORE! Theatre. Admission for the play is $10 per person. Tickets will be available at the door.