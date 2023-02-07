LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Foundation hopes to break their record this year at the 18th Annual FUNd Run with 500 participants on April 29 in downtown Laurinburg.

The race, presented by Service Thread, will begin at 9 a.m. with the 1-mile spirit walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

“Since our fundraising efforts are focused on healthcare, this event helps us do that in so many ways,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of the Foundation. “We’re not only supporting funds like mobile mammography and diabetes education but we’re helping people think about their health while training for the race and have fun doing it!”

Participants of all ages are encouraged to sign up for the 5K or the 1-mile spirit walk. Both routes begin downtown on Roper and Main Streets in front of the Storytelling Arts Center. Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female runners in each age category.

Groups can sign up as a community team and dress up in costume if they choose. New this year, are Fundraising teams. Groups can set a goal of any amount and help raise more money to support patients. Awards will be given to the best dressed individual and team as well as highest fundraisers.

“We need volunteers on race day, so you can get involved even if you can’t sign up to run or walk,” said the newest addition to the Foundation, Ashley Hunt, events specialist. “Volunteers are crucial to putting on a successful event and will help with setup, registration, water stations, and serve as course monitors along the route.”

The Foundation is currently seeking sponsors to support the event. Also, if community members have a loved one who has fought cancer, diabetes, or any disease, Spirit Markers can be purchased in their honor or memory. These markers will line the one mile walk along Railroad Street and after the race will be placed in front of the hospital on Lauchwood Drive.

To register for the race, become a sponsor, or purchase a spirit marker, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Laurinburg/SMFFUNdRun4Life or call the Foundation office at 910-291-7551.

Registration packets and t-shirts will be available the day before the race at the Arts Center from 3pm – 6pm and on the morning of the race.