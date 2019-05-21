Photo courtesy of Joe Beranek St. Andrews University Community Music School held a Spring Recital on May 19. The recital venue was generously offered by Scotia Village in their MMEC room due to hurricane renovations at the University. The recital featured performances by the students of Alice Wilkins, director of the Community Music School. Musical offerings on piano, violin, guitar, banjo, bass guitar, and voice were shared.

