LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Amanda McCormick, RN.

McCormick is a resource nurse and a nurse in the PCU. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

A co-worker nominated McCormick.

Her letter of nomination read: “This nurse is the most caring person. They go above and beyond for their patients. Even when it’s not their assigned patient, they are willing to advocate and get the patient whatever they need to make them feel better. They often work as a PCT on the floor to help out when staffing is short. They will always work in any position needed of them and do a great job. They always go above and beyond. If my family member were sick, I would feel blessed to have them care of them. They will pray with you, laugh with you and cry with you. They exemplify what a great nurse is and are a prime example of ‘The Scotland Way.’”