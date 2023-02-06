ANSONVILLE — An individual has passed away after a collision with a tractor trailer on Friday.

Trooper Rogers with the State Highway Patrol stated that a passenger in a Lexus vehicle was traveling on HWY 52 near Little Duncan Road when it’s believed that a tire blew out.

According to the incident report, it’s believed that the driver of the Lexus lost control or overcorrected, and went left of the center line and into the 18-wheeler. Rogers said that the 18-wheeler attempted to avoid the vehicle, but was unable to do so.

The Lexus overturned and caught on fire. The driver of that vehicle died, while any injuries sustained by the single passenger in the 18-wheeler were not listed.

Next of kin of the victim have not been notified as of Monday afternoon.

The speed of both vehicles is unknown, although it may be available once the investigation is completed. Rogers said they’re typically able to download the traveling speed from the Lexus, although it may be unsalvageable due to the fire.