Child injured after falling from second floor

LAURINBURG — A young child is in the hospital after tumbling from the second floor at Scotland Inn on Monday.

The 2-year-old was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being air-flighted to Chapel Hill after the fall, according to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White.

The family was from Rockingham and had been put in the hotel by a preacher. The father was staying on the second floor with the toddler while the mother was staying on the first floor.

According to the report, White said that the father had been talking to the mother outside when the toddler climbed the rails to be able to see his mother and accidentally fell.

White said that the incident is under investigation but nothing in the case appears to be criminal.

There was no update on the toddler’s condition as of Tuesday morning.

