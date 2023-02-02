WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, around 5:30 p.m. a tall white male walked into Crankey’s Little Store on North Turnpike Road. The man was wearing a ski mask and had a firearm.

The male demanded the money from the register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Then left in a gold GMC Envoy headed towards Hoke County.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline by either downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app at www.p3tips.com, calling the tipline at 910-266-8146, or by visiting the website at www.scotlandcountycs.com.