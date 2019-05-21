Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of Bay Ridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had broken the back bedroom window to enter the residence and stole several items. The items included $200 cash, Kimber handgun, a Glock handgun, two AR-15’s, an Xbox 360 and ammunition totaling $3,500.

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stolen a six-inch knife on Thursday. There is a person of interest.

GIBSON— A resident of Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that unknown persons had used a concrete block against the back door in order to gain entry. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Leisure Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a 32-inch TV and jewelry valued at $370.

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had kicked in the front door causing $200 damage and knocked the 65-inch TV valued at $2,500 and broke the screen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had caused $100 damage to a storage unit window and window of the residence but nothing was reported missing and it does not appear that the suspect was able to gain entry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jessica Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had removed her lawnmower valued at $300 from the yard.

GIBSON — A resident of Old McColl Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had stolen her scooter valued at $1,550 from the yard.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Monday that black utility trailer valued at $500 was taken from the property.

LAURINBURG — FBI Construction out of Florence, South Carolina, reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had come onto the construction site on Old Johns Road and stole a water pump valued at $500. The suspects also caused $1,125 in damages as well.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department Monday that a male wearing a camo jacket had produced a handgun and robbed her of a gold chain, gold ring and $8 in cash. The victim was unharmed.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had forced entry into her residence, discharged a firearm into the wall before pistol whipping her. The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and the incident is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had shot into the residence, damaging two windows and a screen door. A female and a 9-year-old were home at the time but there were no injuries.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had fired shots at the residence multiple times and also struck a vehicle outside. No one was injured.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used his debit card information to make two separate purchases at an unknown Shell location for $62.30.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Randell Thomas, 28, of Myrtle Street in Clio, South Carolina was arrested Monday for failure to appear out of Richmond and Scotland counties. He was given a $5,200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Zaire McNeill, 17, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Brown Jr., 37, of Horne Road was arrested Monday for threatening phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Tonja James, 34, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. She was given a $2,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_annacrime-14.jpg