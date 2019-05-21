Bike to Build a success

The Exchange file photo Bicyclists take off at the start of the annual Bike to Build race in Laurinburg.. The Exchange file photo Bicyclists take off at the start of the annual Bike to Build race in Laurinburg..

LAURINBURG — Cyclists and runners of all ages left their mark in Laurinburg as they participated in the 2019 Bike to Build and Run to Build, sponsored annually by Scotland County Habitat for Humanity.

On Saturday morning, residents and visitors joined together to run or ride for a higher purpose. Money goes to the building ministry that builds and repairs houses in Scotland County.

Each participant received a free T-shirt, finisher medal, breakfast and lunch.

“It was very successful,” said Chris Carpenter, director for Scotland County Habitat for Humanity. “Participant numbers were up over previous years.”

The fundraising goal was $15,000 but Carpenter said it is unclear if they reached that amount.

“We either exceeded or almost met our goal and we will know more once we do the final tallies,” added Carpenter.

He said riders came from distant states to participate and left behind good remarks about the event and Laurinburg.

“People came from Virginia, and one couple from Maryland said they will bring their biking club down next year,” said Carpenter. “Multiple people said this is one of the best rides they’ve had, the areas were marked, and it was beautiful.”

Awards were presented to the first overall male and female winner in the 5K run and the top three spots for each age group: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80 and over. Carpenter wasn’t able to get hold of the winner’s list on Tuesday morning.

Carpenter said adding the kids‘ ride was the right move, giving him ideas for next year.

“It was a small group of 20 kids but I’m excited about it because I saw how happy the people were,” said Carpenter. “We have a plan to present to local schools that could increase participation next year.”

He gave thanks to the sponsors, adding that their support kept the prices low for everyone to enjoy the event.

“Sponsors were a wonder this year, they are the reason we do it at such a low cost,” said Carpenter. “We would rather see larger numbers of people than a smaller amount who had to pay more.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

