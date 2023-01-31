Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone forced entry through the front door but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday unknown persons entered the residence through a window and stole a 32-inch TV, assorted hair care products, and assorted snack foods.

LAURINBURG — Emmanuel Temple Deliverance Church on Dickson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone entered through a window after removing an air conditioning unit. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that entry was made through their rear door and two totes of assorted clothing were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Monday that their residence was broken into with a 55-inch TV, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and wifi router were stolen. Devin Henegan, 28, of Queensdale Street was arrested in the case and charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $25,000 bond and all property was recovered.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scotland Motors reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a dealer tag off one of their vehicles.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown person had busted out a window in the residence.

Disseminating obscene material

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a report from Monday that an 11-year-old female received unsolicited text messages of an unknown male’s penis.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — James Davis, 30, of Charlotte Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female and assault in the presence of a minor. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Niyja Spain, 21, of Marion, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest. She was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Derrick Swindell, 44, of Madera Avenue was arrested Monday for felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of meth, felony possession of ecstasy, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of drugs within a 1,000 feet of a school, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale, assault on a government official and multiple traffic-related offenses. He was given a $100,000 bond.