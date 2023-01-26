ROCKINGHAM — Deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street. and 9th Avenue Aleo in East Rockingham about a baby lying there.

EMS personnel and deputies arrived at approximately 2:00 p.m. and located a new-born baby male deceased.

The scene was processed, and the newborn body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh to help with identification.

“Investigators believe from their initial investigation and examination of the scene and the body, that the newborn was possibly at or very close to a full term,” states an updated press release Friday morning. “These are some details we are hoping the Medical Examiner can provide us today.”

Investigators are intensely working to track down leads. If anyone has any information, you are asked to call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.

No other details will be released at this time, according to the press release.