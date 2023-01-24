LAURINBURG — Encore! Theatre, Laurinburg’s community theater group, will continue their auditions for their next production, “Arsenic and Old Lace”, this week.

Auditions were held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will continue this Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:00 a.m., both at the Storytelling Arts Center.

This is a classic play about two delightfully warmhearted aunts who also happen to have a secret hobby. A large cast is needed and performance dates will be in late March.

Additionally, Encore! is sponsoring two performances of the play “Flowers for Algernon” which will be on February 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. The production is being staged in conjunction with the theater program at St. Andrews University. Tickets will be available at the door.

Encore! hosted its second Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21. More than 100 people attended with more than $2,000 raised to support our community theater.

The first place trophy was taken by the team sponsored by WLNC and captained by Gary Gallman. The group plans to host another night in July of this year.