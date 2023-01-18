RALEIGH — State Representative Garland Pierce has announced his committee appointments for the upcoming biennium.

Pierce was appointed to the following committees:

Appropriations

Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety

Commerce, Vice-Chair

Energy and Public Utilities

Families, Children, and Aging Policy

Health

Insurance

Military and Veterans Affairs

On the appointments, Rep. Pierce said “It is an honor to serve on these committees. I look forward to tackling vital issues for Scotland and Hoke Counties like job creation, access to healthcare, funding public projects, and taking care of our Armed Services veterans. As Vice-Chair of the Commerce committee I will work hard to continue North Carolina’s streak as the best state in the nation to do business in.”

Pierce has served in the North Carolina State House since 2005. He is the pastor of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and is a resident of Wagram.