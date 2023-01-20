McCOLL — On the outskirts of McColl, SC, a village from the past is coming to the future. On 15 acres of tribal land, the Pee Dee Indian Tribe (PDIT) is seeking to preserve and rejuvenate their cultural heritage.

The land was donated to the tribe in 2014 by the late Dr. and Mrs. C.W. Love of McColl. That’s when the work started, and it continues to this day. Using mostly small grants from a variety of agencies, the tribe is steadily making improvements to the property. Their first act was to clear the land. Chief Pete Parr says the Lutheran Ministry in Columbia, SC, volunteered to help and sent equipment and people to get the job done.

Since then, various structures have been added. There is a Cultural Center where classes on tribal traditions are held. Further back, a new administrative building is mid-construction. When complete, this building will house a tribal meeting area, a kitchen, a nurse’s office, and other office space. Towards the back of the property, a dock abuts the wetlands. In the future, a grant from the conservation group Dogwood Alliance in Asheville will allow them to build board walks as part of a nature trail through the swamp. There is the beginnings of a replica ceremonial mound which were a vital part of Pee Dee religious and social ceremonies and feasts. Several brush arbors, which are covered open-air shelters, ring the dance area. There will be a space for pow-wows and for a garden.

The tribe also plans to construct traditional huts from different time periods. According to John Lentz, a member of the cultural committee who will oversee the building of the huts, they’ll start with wattle and daub structures. He said, “ These will be rectangular structures made of woven sticks and mud with a broom straw roof. In the past, we had some wigwams, which are circular or oval shaped, made entirely of broom straw. We’ll do some of those too.”

The end goal of all this, Chief Parr says, is to bring our culture back to our people. The younger generations need to learn and practice their heritage.

“That’s why we’re out here today having classes,” Chief Parr said. “The women are learning to make hair ribbons worn with their regalia to social dances. The men are learning how to make a blowgun, which is how our ancestors hunted. Our tribe used to be a farming society, but a lot of people don’t know how to grow their own food anymore. Our garden will help them learn to live off the land as our people used to. We are going to have monthly sessions.”

Other traditional practices the tribe intends to engage in are language classes to keep the Pee Dee Mvskoke dialect in circulation, making dugout canoes, and beading classes.