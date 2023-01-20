Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons forced entry through the front door and stole a table saw, assorted hand and power tools, a push mower, a 42-inch TV, a 55-inch TV, two space heaters and a pressure washer.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Seals Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that $27,000 of equipment was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that three TVs and a glass TV stand were stolen.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Crawford Lake Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a boat, boat motor and trailer were stolen.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had stolen a catalytic converter.

LAURINBURG — First United Methodist Church on Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that copper was stripped from their air conditioning unit.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a green 2004 BMW was stolen between Dec. 26 and Wednesday.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone shot at the home but no one was injured.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that damage was done to the front driver wheel well of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had damaged their bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church on McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone busted their bathroom window.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A Scotland Memorial Hospital employee reported to the police department on Tuesday that they were pinched in the face by a patient who also grabbed her by the neck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that three females and a male entered his residence without consent and assaulted him.

Recovery of stolen items

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Pine Acres Lodge Wednesday after a housekeeper discovered several items that had been left behind including a stolen Glock pistol that had been taken from Laurel Hill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Skylar Hathcock,21, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday for trespassing and injury to real property. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ameer Harris, 18, of Phritz Street was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Bailey, 21, of McKay Street in Wagram was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Quzay Pearson, 23, of Quick Street in Gibson was arrested Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Matthew Alridge, 30, of Jessica Road was arrested Thursday on a warrant of financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense. He was released on a written promise to appear.