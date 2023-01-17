Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tarboro Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a pair of pink glasses, a set of keys and financial cards were stolen from their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons forced entry through their rear door. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone forced entry through the front door. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a 2020 Zhjang Oyie dirtbike was stolen after someone forced entry into their storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vane Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons forced entry through a side window and stole a battery charger and tire pump.

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had made entry through the front door. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dickson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had forced entry through the front door but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spruce Street reported to the police department on Monday that a 55-inch TV had been stolen from inside the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Doulas Street reported to the police department on Friday that a Ruger 9 mm pistol was stolen from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone stole a generator from the rear of the residence.

LAURINBURG —A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a city of Laurinburg trash can was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had scratched the exterior of their vehicle and thrown eggs on it.

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone threw a brick through the window of their residence.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A 14-year-old juvenile of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department that they were sexually assaulted by an unknown male juvenile. The case is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rainer Moore, 35, of McRae Street was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female and injury to real property along with resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nyjewel Davis, 19, of Rowland was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Robeson County for simple assault and communicating threats. They weren’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamal Easterling, 28, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for a fugitive warrant out of South Carolina for armed robbery. He was given a $200,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Eric Jordan, 34, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for trafficking heroin, felony possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Cumberland County for failure to return rental property and failure to pay fines. He was given a $600,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kelly Kohl, 30, of Billy Butler Drive was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alexis Leggette, 39, of Creed Road was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for expired tags and driving while their license was revoked. They were given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Tyson, 44, of Ashley Drive was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $3,000 bond.