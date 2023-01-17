LAURINBURG — David and Tiffany Spencer performed their powerful rendition of the national anthem for the Charlotte Hornets game against the Boston Celtics on Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The tradition of NBA basketball on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dates back to when the national holiday was first established in 1986 to honor the civil rights leader, and that tradition continues with a 12-game slate of games.

“When the Hornets organization reached out about singing the National Anthem on MLK Day, I was honored to be a part of such a special occasion,” David said.

Dr. King challenged and inspired people from all backgrounds to work together to improve our world. His message still resonates with generations today.

“We have small children, and I want them to grow up able to take advantage of every opportunity available,” Tiffany said. “This is why Dr. King’s legacy is still important today.

David and Tiffany’s new album “Compatible” was released Friday, January 13, everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. Singing the National Anthem was an exciting close to an eventful weekend.

The couple was born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David is the Communications Specialist for Lumbee River EMC.