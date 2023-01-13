LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.

During the time of the search, deputies arrested 33-year-old Christopher Tillman of Wadesboro for possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II and possession of drug paraphilia. He also had an order for arrest out of Anson County.

There is still an open investigation at this time.