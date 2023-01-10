HAMLET — A CSX freight train derailment in Lake City, S.C., has forced passenger train delays.

According to a press release from CSX Transportation, at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, a freight train came into contact with an unoccupied vehicle, resulting in the derailment of 25 rail cars and two locomotives, which remained upright.

There were no injuries from the incident and no hazardous materials involved.According to an article from WMBF News, a call was made to attempt to stop the train but it was unsuccessful.

“CSX crews are on site working to safely clear the tracks and restore the area,” concludes the press release.

A passenger on the Silver Meteor train operated by Amtrak stated that her and hundreds of others have been stuck near Hamlet for close to five hours with no updates on when they can proceed.

She stated that they were told that the SC derailment was the cause for the delay. She said that she was headed to Florida, and the delay is “getting outrageous.”

A representative from CSX stated that they were initially told that passenger service would be impacted, although that may have changed. They stated that Amtrak would be the best source for information on when trains would resume their normal schedule. Amtrak could not be reached at this time for more information.

This is a developing story.