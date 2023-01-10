Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Longleaf Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that a black male suspect made entry into his home through a living room window. The home was occupied by two adults at the time, one of which discharged a firearm at the suspect. The male then fled on foot along with two other black men who had been outside.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Little Ceasar’s parking lot after an unsecured vehicle was broken into and medication was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Friday that a 2006 Ford Explorer was stolen after it was left outside unsecured with the keys in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Monday that a .357 revolver, medication, bank card, cellphone charger and a bank card were stolen.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons used their EBT card information to make a purchase at Walmart for $496.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that their financial card was used at two different businesses in town.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — A 14-year-old male was charged with juvenile petitions Friday for communicating threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released to his mother.

LAURINBURG — Ricky Wade, 53, of Pitt Street was arrested Friday for driving while impaired, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lashonda Morrison, 34, of Hall Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault and injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — T.C. Moore, 45, of Roosevelt Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Mary Horne, 50, of Millstone Road was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired and several other traffic charges. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Pegues, 42, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city. He was given an $8,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — India Bryant, 33, of Pembroke was arrested Sunday on a warrant for embezzlement and failure to appear in Cumberland County for conspiracy to commit felony larceny. She was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Eric Spanniger, 31, of Fairley Street was arrested Monday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.