A significant change is taking place at Carl’s Food Center/IGA.

Carlie C’s IGA has purchased the store and will take over its operations on Feb. 12.

The store will reopen as Carlie C’s on Feb. 15.

“We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to serve the people of Bennettsville and the surrounding area,” said Mack McLamb, president of Carlie C’s IGA in a press release. “We will strive to maintain the excellent service that Carl’s IGA has established through the decades of operations by Carl Daniels and his son Mark Daniels and their family and will add some new things as well.”

Headquartered in Dunn, N.C., Carlie C’s IGA is a regional operator of supermarkets in North Carolina and now South Carolina. The company will operate 32 supermarkets in 14 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina.

There is a Carlie C’s store in Laurinburg.

In an interview with the Herald-Advocate, Mark Daniels, owner of Carl’s Food Center/IGA, said his store has been successful here in the county.

“The Carlie C’s store chain is going to strengthen the location greatly,” he said.

Carl’s Food Center/IGA opened in January 1999 beside Dollar General on the 15-401 in Bennettsville.

In 2015, Carl’s IGA moved to the present location, 235 Highway 15-401.

“Piggly Wiggly left, and we moved into this store, which was a great move,” he said. “It has worked out well.”

Daniels added Marlboro County has been good to him, and he has greatly appreciated the support of customers.

“There are a lot of good people in Marlboro County,” he said. “They have supported me for 23 years. I can’t thank them enough. They have been super supportive through the years.”

Daniels continued by saying the store has to continue to grow.

“I think combining Carlie C’s and Carl’s IGA is going to be a benefit, especially for the 80 or so employees that work here part-time and full-time,” he said. “I think it is going to be a good thing going forward. Their buying power is 30 plus stores. It is going to be beneficial.”

With the Feb. 12 takeover, Daniels said they would be busy transitioning employees from Carl’s Food Center/IGA to Carlie C’s.

Daniels is still determining his next chapter but knows he will take some time off.

“I am going to take some time off and do some things that I have always wanted but never had the time to do.”