LAURINBURG — On Dec. 30, JoAnn Gentry officially retired as the executive director for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.

Gentry was originally hired as an administrative assistant in 1982, she worked her way up to interim director in 2009. In 2013, she was promoted to executive director and has served in the role since. She is both the first female executive director and the longest-serving employee in the history of the airport.

Before her retirement, House Rep. Garland Pierce presented her with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The award is the state’s highest award for service given by the governor. It is presented to those who have made a significant impact and shown “exemplary” service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

During the December meeting of the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis presented her with a resolution passed by the city council honoring her years of service. Gentry was also presented with a gift from the airport authority by Board Chair Guy McCook.

Maxton also issued a proclamation passed by the town council honoring her during its December meeting.