Car crashes into Laurinburg stores

LAURINBURG — Boost Mobile, Laurinburg Tobacco Store and Metro PCS weren’t offering drive-thru service on Sunday, but a vehicle managed to dive into all three.

The driver, a Laurinburg woman, was cited after crashing her vehicle into the strip mall.

Around 4:30 p.m. it was reported that a 2014 white Dodge Charger with a driver and two passengers crashed into the Boost Mobile building on U.S. 401. The car went over the curb and hit a 65-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk before crashing into the building.

The driver, 53-year-old Rebecca Crump, told officers that the gas petal to the vehicle had gotten stuck. The pedestrian, Crump and a 57-year-old passenger of the vehicle were all transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The report did not include if they were released or their conditions.

The car crashed through the front of Boost Mobile and then through the wall into the Laurinburg Tobacco Store, knocking over a vending machine along with destroying other merchandise.

The car was removed from the building with the help of the Laurinburg Fire Department, leaving behind a gapping hole in the wall between the two stores, and the storefront of Boost Mobile was blown out. According to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, there was an estimated $4,000 damage to the vehicle and $15,000 damage to Boost Mobile, which had only located to the site on April 30.

There was additional damage to the Laurinburg Tobacco Store at an estimate of $30,000 and to the Metro PCS, which is on the other side of the Laurinburg Tobacco Store, at an estimated $1,000.

Crump was cited for defective equipment and released.

The Laurinburg Tobacco Store and Metro PCS are open and operating, but Boost Mobile will be closed until further notice while repairs are done to the store and storefront.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

