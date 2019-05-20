Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department Friday that unknown persons had stolen their PlayStation 4 valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department Friday that someone had broken into two vehicles at the residence stealing $100 in cash as well as a pair of headphones and tools totaling $120.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into his vehicle and stole a flashlight and sunglasses totaling $75.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the home and stole two tablets, a handgun, a PlayStation 4, four PlayStation controllers, seven PlayStation games and assorted clothing totaling $1,500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Saturday that stole a Sears Craftman pressure washer from the side of the residence valued at $600.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department Saturday that it unknown persons had shot two of her vehicles with what looked to be a BB-gun causing $300 to each.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had damaged the back window of her Dodge Ram valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Lowes Home Improvement on U.S. 15-401 Bypass Monday after a report of a vandalism. When arriving in the area officers noticed five juveniles leaving the area. At Lowes potted plants had been smashed in the parking lot. The juveniles were located again and admitted to causing the vandalism. All were under the age of 16 and are facing juvenile petitions if Lowes decides to press charges.

Affray

LAURINBURG — Two 15-year-old students at Scotland High School are facing juvenile petitions after engaging in an altercation Friday at the high school. The petitions will charge them with simple affray and disorderly conduct.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Kinston Street Friday after a report of an assault. Upon arrival officers located the victim who had cuts on his face, nose and his lip was bleeding. A witness said that the two had been sitting on his front porch when a black male and a female came up to them and began assaulting him. The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and the incident is under further investigation.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are investigating a possible arson on Graham Street Saturday. The home was being remodeled and caught fire in the night causing $30,000 in damages. A neighbor called and reported the fire but didn’t see anyone around the home. The fire is under investigation and no cause has been determined.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Deangelo Terry, 34, of Ashley Drive was arrested Friday for two counts of larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tarus Flowers, 34, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Friday for trespassing. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Indigo Key, 27, of Douglas Street was arrested Friday for fleeing to allude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, no registration, fictitious registration and injury to personal property. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Destinye Ellerbee, 22, of Ashley Drive was arrested Friday for failure to appear. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kendrick Love, 26, of Blakely Road was arrested Sunday for misuse of 911. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Isaiah Fields, 20, of Millstone Drive was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Stephon McEachin, 30, who gave an address of homeless, was arrested Monday for second-degree trespassing and possession of crack cocaine. He was given a $1,000 bond.

