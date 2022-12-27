This Christmas, Kamia Sloan distributed 11 coats at West Rockingham Elementary in honor of her mother. “Before she found out about her cancer diagnosis, she drove for West Rockingham Elementary, and her “bus kids” they truly loved “Ms. Sloan” as they called her,” shared Kamia in an email. She added that while many of those children are gone from the elementary school, she wants her mother’s caring spirit to be remembered through her coat drive, entitled “Wings of Grace.” which was interrupted by the pandemic the last two years. Kamia hopes to have more coats available for children in August for the beginning of the school year.