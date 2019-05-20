City Council to meet in new home Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council meeting is set to be held Tuesday in the new City Hall. Council will hear about several budget requests as well as the rezoning of a piece of property.

The council is having a second public hearing on rezoning two parcels on Gulf Street to general business. The land is owned by Robert Cooper, who has owned gas and fueling stations in Laurinburg, and the lot in question has had a business operating off of it.

The property is currently on the market and the council was told last month that, by rezoning the property, it will make it more attractive since the larger part of the property is zoned as residential.

There were three residents who live in the area who all voiced opposition to the change due to the fact of the street size, parking, traffic and not knowing what would be going on the property.

The council agreed to continue the hearing in order to bring more information about what could be put on the property with a conditional use permit as well as allowing for the council to visit the property to see the street size and the property size.

In the City Manager Reports, the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, Scotland Arts Council and Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission will all come to the council with budget requests for the 2019-20 year.

There will also be an update on the North Fire Station with options of what can be done. The fire station was flooded during Hurricane Florence and due to damage, the fire department has been unable to operate out of it.

There will also be a presentation of the draft budget and setting a date and time for a budget workshop if there is a need along with setting a public hearing for the budget.

The Laurinburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the new city council chambers on the second floor of the new City Hall, located at 303 W. Church St.