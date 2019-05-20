Sun shines on a local community day

LAURINBURG — Area residents were filled with words of wisdom, fellowship and food at the annual Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Community Day on Saturday.

Dozens of people attended the annual cookout in front of the Golden Corral, where pastors and ministers preached mini-sermons at the top of each hour.

“I’m so glad heaven will not be segregated,” said Don Rawlins, a local pastor. “Every color of people … black, white, Native American, will be together. I imagine the weather will be a perfect temperature, but if we sweat up there that’s alright too.”

Free health screenings were given before the community day began. The sunny day was perfect for children’s play while many adults stayed cool, listening to preaching, under tents with fans. SmartStart set up a tent for the young to play with Legos and small toys. A video game truck kept many “tweens” entertained.

“I came out so my grandchildren could have fun,” said Linda Mack of Laurinburg. “It’s important for the kids to be involved with doing something good, not bad.”

Other local churches supported the event by cooking, organizing and sharing talents like singing and praise dancing. The volunteers made a double buffet line for the public as they served hot dogs, hamburgers, fish, coleslaw, beans and drinks. Free tickets were passed out and door prizes were given throughout the day.

Local organizations like Partners In Ministry and Therapeutic Alternatives also set up tents to provide information to the public.

“My role is to talk to as many as possible in the community about mental illness, substance use, and dementia,” said Susan Baggett, geriatric adult specialist for Therapeutic Alternatives. “So I raise awareness and try to eliminate the stigma associated with it and improve the quality of life for the families.”

She can be reached at 910-316-5303. Ben McCallum with Partners in Ministry said he continues to spread awareness about disaster relief help available to the public.

“This event allows us to tell the community to know about us and what we are doing,” said McCallum. “We have a learning center for youth and are doing housing repairs for those affected by the recent hurricanes.”

The program is called ROAR which means Rehab Outreach and Recovery, for more information call 910-277-3355.

Chris Pegues came back to his hometown from Georgia to mentor and volunteer with local teens, representing Prime Ministry, at the event.

“What is important to me is keeping the family environment for teens at Scotland High,” said Pegues. “Many of the men out here taught me growing up and with all I have acquired to steer me on the right path, I want to make sure I come back and do the same thing in my community. Also, I want to give the word of God, it’s a solid foundation to know and live by when it comes to our youth.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

