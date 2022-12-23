LAURINBURG — The rain didn’t stop the smile and cheer in Walmart Thursday morning as officers shopped with children in the community.

It was the eighth year of the annual Shop with a Cop event, where 18 families shopped with a Laurinburg police officer just before Christmas.

“What we did was we got a selection from the schools,” said Police Chief Mitch Johnson. “Some schools gave us family assignments while other schools gave us individual students, and each got $200.”

The children got two hours to browse the aisles of Walmart with their parents or guardians, along with the help of an officer.

Once shopping was completed, they checked out and collected some goody bags created by Walmart and got a ham which Smithfield Hog Production donated.

“It’s my first year as chief doing this program but it’s not the first time I’ve been involved,” Johnson said. “For many years, we’ve done this event and every year it brings joy to local families. My hope is that this program continues to grow. There are not many times we’re able to establish a statement of hope in our community, and I’m hoping that this will be exactly that, even in dire straits, we as a community can bring forth hope.”