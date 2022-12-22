LAURINBURG— Scotland High School held an active shooter training session Tuesday.

This session gave the real-world experience the community’s first responders, law enforcement and school officials would need in the case of a major threat to safety happens in our schools.

We are thankful that there has never been a mass shooting in Scotland County Schools, but preparation is key in preventing loss of life should a tragic event happen.

First responders representing the Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County EMS, and Robeson County EMS took part in the joint exercise, a first for Scotland County. Scotland County Schools served as the host of the event with Gryphon Group/Raven.

“It’s a great training,” said LPD Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “We need a lot more of it, obviously. And I hope to see a lot more of it in all different schools.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said, “The collaboration, communication, and lessons that occurred today will serve our schools and community well in the future. Each principal will implement a mock drill by the end of January based on lessons learned today.”

LPD Police Chief Mitch Johnson said this kind of training allows all of the first responders to see the faces they’re going to need in the event of an emergency.

“We get an opportunity to use the training we’ve received and become more polished in how we respond to it. It’s awesome,” he said.

Robert Sampson, Scotland County EMS director of public safety, said it’s good for the county to come together and do this training.

“This type of training is not something we do on a daily basis,” he said. “So to be able to come together and bring all of our public safety together to partner with the school system to do this type of active shooter training is good. And it’s only going to make us better. It brings us together as one because, at the end of the day, we all have to work together for this type of event to be successful.”

SCSO Lt. E. Haywood Jr. said when the agencies come together, it makes everyone stronger. “If we did get here, we would have a successful organizational plan,” he said. “When it comes to the children in these schools, it is the utmost of our responsibilities to ensure that our children are safe.”

Scotland County Schools is committed to safety as a core value and will continue collaborating with local and state partners in all of their school safety efforts.