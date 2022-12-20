LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whose identity is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle in the accident was a grey 2018 Kia Forte driven by a 27-year-old male.

The only other information being released at this time is that both men were from Laurinburg. No charges have been filed at this time either as the investigation is ongoing.

