LAURINBURG — A South Carolina man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to First Street around 3:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived officers located 27-year-old Frederick Eugene Williams of Wallace, South Carolina, who had been shot. Williams was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LPD named 23-year-old Byron Douglas McKenzie of Rockingham as the suspect and obtained warrants on him for murder.

McKenzie was located at 12:14 p.m. Sunday in Hamlet and arrested. He wasn’t given a bond.