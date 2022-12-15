LAURINBURG – On Wednesday, Scotland County Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey and Vice Chairman Darrel ‘’BJ’’ Gibson visited South Johnson Elementary School.

The commissioners paid a special visit to Mr. Dave Well’s fourth-grade history class to discuss local government and answer questions from students.

After the commissioners met with two classes, their next stop was the cafeteria to interact and mingle with students.

Ivey has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2018 and serves the Stewartsville township. Gibson has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2020 and serves the Williamson township. Both county commissioners would like to thank South Johnson Elementary for allowing them to come to talk with students about how the local government functions.