LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will once again be riding in style as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour on Sunday, Dec. 18.

From 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. that day, trucks with the LFD will be driving around the city trying to make it to as many neighborhoods in the city as possible through the afternoon.

“It went incredibly well last year and everyone enjoyed it so we wanted to do it again,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “This is a no-contact event, we’re just going to be riding through and waving at everyone. So we’re asking that no one stand in the road and make sure to keep kids out of the road as well.”

The route will start at the North Fire Station on North Main Street and weave throughout the city.

“We’re really excited to get out into the community and see everyone,” McQueen said. “So listen for the sirens and horns and we hope to see everyone on Sunday.”