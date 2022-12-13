LAURINBURG — It was a full house on Saturday night at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter.

The “Fight for McPhatter” wrestling event brought in 521 people and raised over $3,000 to give to the McPhatter family.

The eight-match event brought an evening of laughs and entertainment to the community while honoring McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said his wife of 32 years Tammy McPhatter. “He was never one to be in the spotlight and he’d be mad that everyone was here and not working. He was such an amazing person, he was a wonderful husband and a wonderful father. Every day it was like I was falling in love again … he was a quiet man but when he did speak you heard him. He was so selfless and he made an impact on this county.”

Tammy was presented with a wooden flag that was made in honor of her late husband and was surrounded by many of the people whose lives he touched during his.

“Tonight went incredibly well and we had an amazing turnout,” said Det. Ray Morton, who spent the last six weeks planning the event. “The support has been incredible and I think we were all able to make the family laugh and smile tonight, which was what we wanted to do and bring them comfort during this hard time.”

Lt. McPhatter was laid to rest on Sunday.