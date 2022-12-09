LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row the Knights of Columbus from St. Mary’s Catholic Church swept up in the fall litter sweep.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team announced the winners of the Fall Litter Sweep earlier this week with four winners taking home the three prizes.

The annual event took place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, with the Knights of Columbus taking home first place with a $200 Chamber gift certificate.

“We don’t base it on how much litter was picked up instead we pick winners based on the biggest impact and this year it was the Knights of Columbus,” said Executive Director Chris English. “We would like to thank everyone who participated in the Fall Litter Sweep and our Green Team. We cannot thank these groups and individuals enough for keeping Scotland County clean and green.”

Second place went to the Wagram Shiners while third place was a tie between the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Master Gardeners.

“I’m hoping that we start getting some more businesses and organizations participating in the litter sweep,” English said. “I’m grateful for the groups who patriciate and continue to come out each year but it would be really exciting if we could get even more people in our community participating to keep our county clean.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange