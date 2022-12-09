LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter.

“Please come out and support Reggie’s family,” said Capt. Randy Dover with the SCSO. “Scotland County has really come through with this. I’ve been extremely amazed at the businesses that have donated and been extremely generous to this family. We’re expecting this to be a huge event so if you’re coming out you can bring your own chair because we’re expecting a big crowd.”

The event was originally set to help McPhatter, but with his death on Dec. 1, the event has moved to be in memory of him.

McPhatter began his career with the SCSO in 2010 as a detention officer and was later sworn in as a deputy in 2014.

All the money raised during the event will go to McPhatter’s family to help with the expenses accumulated during McPhatter’s hospital stays.

The event will be at the National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $8 with kids 12 and under getting in for free with a paying adult.

The main event for the evening will be Cruze Bittle vs Hangtyme with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant as the special referee.

Other matches include Angel Angels vs N.A.V. Nate Cross, Caribbean Tiger vs Eric Gibson, Chief Jay Eagle vs Chief Red Thunder, Renegade Outlaw vs The Mob Boss Phil DeCarlo, Sammy Love vs Champain and Quick City Assailants vs New Breed.

There will also be a meet and greet with former NFL Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons player Charlie “Downtown” Brown along with a 50/50 raffle. There will also be concessions for sale during the event along with various tables from the event’s sponsors.

Sponsors will be accepted until the event and anyone wishing to sponsor the event can do so by calling 910-266-4332, ext. 4.

Katelin Gandee is the former senipr reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange