On Nov. 14, Scotland Realtors presented their annual community gifts to the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life and Scotland County Community Church Services (both $1,000), Habitant for Humanity/The Resource Story, Live Like Madison, Project In As Much, Tis the Season, The One Perfect Gift (all $500,) Honoring Veterans Golf Tournament/American Veterans ($200) and three scholarships. Pictured is the check presented to Community Church Services.