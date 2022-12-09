PEMBROKE – Three Scotland County schools will put some bright ideas into action thanks to grants from the Lumbee River EMC.

Lumbee River EMC awarded over $33,000 to 17 teachers in Scotland, Hoke, Robeson, and Cumberland counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program for their inventive classroom projects. LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Thursday, December 8, at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke.

“As a community-focused cooperative, Lumbee River EMC is committed to building a brighter future for our region,” said Walter White, LREMC VP of Corporate Services. “We’re proud to continue our long history of supporting educators and the students who will become our future leaders.”

This year, Scotland Early College High School, Sycamore Lane Primary/Elementary School and South Johnson Elementary School received three of the Bright Ideas grants to fund ideas that will provide innovative educational opportunities for Scotland County students.

Kellan Teasley from SEarCH, Jessica McIlwain from South Johnson Elementary, and Kim Brown from Sycamore Lane Primary/Elementary were presented with the Bright Idea Grants at a luncheon hosted by Lumbee River EMC in Pembroke.

Lumbee River EMC president and CEO Randall Jones said the board of Lumbee River EMC is dedicated to supporting the Bright Ideas program for the counties the cooperative serves.

Teasley’s grant will go toward teaching students how trigonometry works in the real world.

“Students worked in groups to see how trigonometry is applied by creating zip lines using Barbie dolls. They were given different scenarios to model and sketch to determine how much rope would be needed to fit the situation.

As each scenario was completed, they let the dolls ride the zip line to determine if the model was correct and calculated the time it took for each ride,” she wrote in her grant application. “As an extension of this project, students went on a field trip where they got to experience zip lining. The tour guides shared information about the math behind the structure of the zip lines and showed the connections to physics and science-related topics. The post-field trip activity allowed students to choose between writing a letter to the zip-lining company, evaluating the company’s website, or creating a presentation.

In their letters, students shared their experiences describing how their created zip lines in class compared to what they experienced on the trip. On the website evaluation, students offered ideas to share how the company could advertise specifically for schools that may want to learn more about how math is applied in the real world. Students that chose to create a presentation collaborated on Google slides to share their experience on the walking tour portion of the trip.”

McIlwain’s grant will go toward the Never Be Absent program and the Lunch Bunch program at SJES.

She wrote in her grant application, “The Never Be Absent (NBA) program is a school-wide initiative for students with chronic attendance issues. Each student is buddied up with a “coach,” or mentor, and put into teams. Working together, they earn points for coming to school.

Teams with the best attendance with a big prize at the end of each quarter and semester. The Lunch Bunch groups are designed for students to get an extra dose of Social Emotional Learning (SEL). During their assigned lunch day, we sit down and talk and do activities in relation to any concerns the students are having.”

Brown’s grant will go toward building the best kind of wall, a Lego wall.

She wrote in her grant application, “If you build it, they will come.” Our project is to create an 8ft x 12ft Lego wall for students to build, create, and expand their thinking. The entire wall will be filled with Lego base plates with a variety of Legos available for students to design projects together. At the base will be gutters filled with all colors and sizes of Legos, as well as buckets of Legos nearby to create projects on the Lego Wall. Students will have opportunities to build on their own or to use Lego Challenge cards to create projects. Starting from a young age, we all dreamed of being astronauts, teachers, police officers, firemen/women, and so many other professions. We dressed up, we role-played, and we created our own imaginary worlds. With today’s technology, our children, unfortunately, do not dream, imagine, and create the way we once did because they are glued to a computer screen. Students might dream of going into those same professions but they rarely, physically act out those roles. Having a Lego wall brings that creativity, role-playing, and interaction into their lives. Imagine students being given a task to design a spacecraft to a newly discovered planet. They dig through the Legos finding all the perfect parts for their spacecraft. Then, the students create the planet in another area and excitedly blast off their finished product. Imagine students are given the task to create a park for their town where they can design their own playground equipment, exercise equipment, picnic areas, and dog park. These are our future designers, engineers, teachers, city workers, business owners, and politicians, and we will be giving them the opportunity at an early age to think, create, and work collaboratively, all at a Lego Wall in Elementary school.”

“Children are 100 percent our future,” said David Spencer, LREMC Communication Specialist. “Partnering with teachers through our grant program allows us to invest today into the leaders of tomorrow.”

These projects help implement the core values of Scotland County Schools and increase access and learning opportunities for the students in Scotland County schools.